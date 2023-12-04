TD Securities Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$56.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$62.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cormark cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.33.

TSE:CM opened at C$56.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$63.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.700237 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

