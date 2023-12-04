Stifel Nicolaus Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$100.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 target price on shares of BRP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$111.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$118.69.

BRP Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE:DOO opened at C$85.36 on Friday. BRP has a one year low of C$79.01 and a one year high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$98.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.11.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 14.7217929 EPS for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

