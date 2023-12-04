Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STLJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Stella-Jones Stock Performance
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.
