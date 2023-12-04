Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $57.84 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Further Reading

