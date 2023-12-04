Signet Jewelers (SIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 3.9 %

SIG stock opened at $85.39 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $86.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $57,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $748,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,740 shares in the company, valued at $74,670,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $57,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,024 over the last three months. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

