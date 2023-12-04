Powell Industries (POWL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect Powell Industries to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

POWL opened at $84.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

