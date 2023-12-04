Powell Industries (POWL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect Powell Industries to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Powell Industries Price Performance
POWL opened at $84.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.
Powell Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWL
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Powell Industries
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.