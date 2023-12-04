Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Open Text (TSE:OTEX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Open Text Stock Up 1.2 %
Open Text stock opened at C$54.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.28, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Open Text has a 1-year low of C$37.40 and a 1-year high of C$57.96. The company has a market cap of C$14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.20.
Open Text Company Profile
