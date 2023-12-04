Ooma (OOMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect Ooma to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $11.86 on Monday. Ooma has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $303.62 million, a PE ratio of -91.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ooma by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ooma by 6.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ooma by 102.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ooma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

