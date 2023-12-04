Ooma (OOMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect Ooma to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ooma Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $11.86 on Monday. Ooma has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $303.62 million, a PE ratio of -91.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ooma by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ooma by 6.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ooma by 102.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.
