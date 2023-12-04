National Bankshares Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.53.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AAV opened at C$9.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$11.81.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.0305499 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

