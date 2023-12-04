MongoDB (MDB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Up 4.7 %

MDB opened at $435.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.79 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $142.02 and a 12 month high of $442.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.58 and a 200 day moving average of $369.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. JMP Securities lifted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MongoDB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,851,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,654 shares of company stock valued at $117,219,266. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 23.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB by 32.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.