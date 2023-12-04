Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 344,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Melrose Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MLSPF
Melrose Industries Price Performance
About Melrose Industries
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Melrose Industries
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.