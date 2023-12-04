Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 344,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Melrose Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MLSPF

Melrose Industries Price Performance

About Melrose Industries

MLSPF opened at $6.39 on Monday. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.