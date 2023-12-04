Lands’ End (LE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect Lands’ End to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $323.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lands’ End to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of LE opened at $6.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lands’ End

Insider Buying and Selling at Lands’ End

In related news, Director John Mcclain acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,225.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

(Get Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.