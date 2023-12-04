Lakeland Industries (LAKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 6th. Analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.54. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

