J. M. Smucker (SJM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:SJM opened at $111.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.73.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
