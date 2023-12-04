J. M. Smucker (SJM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $111.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.73.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.38.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

