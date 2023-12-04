Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £1,879.52 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 691 ($8.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,879.52 ($2,374.03).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Tuesday, October 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 330 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 570 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,881 ($2,375.90).

On Friday, September 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 345 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 544 ($6.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,876.80 ($2,370.59).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 684 ($8.64) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £390.77 million, a PE ratio of 3,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 469.36 ($5.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 930 ($11.75). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 596.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 615.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 14,736.84%.

(Get Free Report)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.