Insider Buying: JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Insider Acquires £1,021,840 in Stock

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) insider James Macpherson purchased 212,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,021,840 ($1,290,690.92).

Shares of JGGI opened at GBX 482 ($6.09) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 474.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 469.89. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 414.50 ($5.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 494 ($6.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 16.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 964.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.00%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

