Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 5th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 5.2 %

HOV stock opened at $95.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $474,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

