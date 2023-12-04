Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Acquires £141.36 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Toby Courtauld acquired 114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £141.36 ($178.55).
Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 31st, Toby Courtauld acquired 39 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.94) per share, with a total value of £152.49 ($192.61).
Great Portland Estates Stock Up 4.7 %
Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 400.40 ($5.06) on Monday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 363.20 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 605.50 ($7.65). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 401.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 423.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85.
Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
