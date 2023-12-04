Ferguson (FERG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Ferguson has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ferguson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $172.41 on Monday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $114.10 and a 52-week high of $173.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $610,247,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,982,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,056,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,053,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,946 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on FERG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

