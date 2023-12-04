ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Update

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the October 31st total of 9,560,000 shares. Currently, 27.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Shares of GWH opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a negative net margin of 1,817.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their price objective on ESS Tech from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ESS Tech by 81.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,009,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 2,245,124 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,116,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ESS Tech by 603.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

