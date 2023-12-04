Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Duckhorn Portfolio has set its FY 2024 guidance at $0.67-$0.69 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.61 million. On average, analysts expect Duckhorn Portfolio to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance
NAPA opened at $10.42 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Duckhorn Portfolio
In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
