Desjardins Cuts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$55.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CM. National Bankshares set a C$62.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

TSE:CM opened at C$56.55 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$47.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.700237 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.