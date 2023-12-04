Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given a C$14.50 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRR.UN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$17.50 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.89.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$13.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.45. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$17.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

