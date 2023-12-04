CIBC Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$106.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$138.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins set a C$143.00 price objective on BRP and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$118.69.

BRP Price Performance

DOO stock opened at C$85.36 on Friday. BRP has a one year low of C$79.01 and a one year high of C$122.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 14.7217929 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

