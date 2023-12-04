ChargePoint (CHPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. ChargePoint has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ChargePoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $727.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.59. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,005,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $5,810,795.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 468,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,005,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $5,810,795.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 468,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

