Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$67.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CSFB decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$62.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$56.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$47.44 and a 12 month high of C$63.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.700237 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

