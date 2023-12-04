Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$12.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPM. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.25 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$10.06 on Thursday. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of C$181.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1549637 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 17.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total transaction of C$145,500.00. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Featured Articles

