California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Update

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 4,600,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 539,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. California Resources has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.16 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

