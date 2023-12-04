BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$115.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$118.69.

BRP Stock Performance

DOO stock opened at C$85.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$98.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$104.11. BRP has a 52 week low of C$79.01 and a 52 week high of C$122.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 14.7217929 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

