BOX (BOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOX opened at $26.57 on Monday. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.85, a PEG ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

