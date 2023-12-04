AutoZone (AZO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect AutoZone to post earnings of $30.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $40.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect AutoZone to post $148 EPS for the current fiscal year and $162 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,641.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,577.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,517.61. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in AutoZone by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,797.50.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

