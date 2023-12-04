AstroNova (ALOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 6th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

ALOT stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a P/E ratio of 130.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AstroNova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

