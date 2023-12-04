AstroNova (ALOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 6th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.92%.
AstroNova Stock Up 2.5 %
ALOT stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a P/E ratio of 130.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $17.21.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
