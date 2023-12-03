Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-281 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.44 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Zumiez’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Zumiez by 279.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 529.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

