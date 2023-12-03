VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.98

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.98 and traded as high as $23.31. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 20,734 shares.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Green Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $197,000.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.