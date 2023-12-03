Trexquant Investment LP Sells 31,055 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,055 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,095,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after acquiring an additional 134,252 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

