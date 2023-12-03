Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,079 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after buying an additional 3,945,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,894,000 after buying an additional 87,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $132.71 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

