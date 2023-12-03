Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 152,365 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 1,209,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $8,836,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,514,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after buying an additional 757,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 640,826 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.67%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

