Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,266 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock opened at $128.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

