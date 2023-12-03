Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 26.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $390,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $2,318,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,851 shares of company stock worth $7,590,212. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GL

Globe Life Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GL opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.