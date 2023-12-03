The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,298 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,969 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 184,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,801,000 after purchasing an additional 683,010 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $1,432,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $71.16 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $80.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

