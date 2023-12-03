The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 706 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $685.06 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $361.62 and a 52 week high of $685.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $567.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.00.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

