The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,989 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $286.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $289.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.62. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

