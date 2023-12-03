The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,110 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,269. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $231.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.72 and a beta of 0.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $162.39 and a one year high of $233.80.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

