The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of PTC worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PTC by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Up 1.3 %

PTC opened at $159.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,277 shares of company stock worth $763,367 over the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Further Reading

