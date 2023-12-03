The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 816,539 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 2,633.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816,539 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.23% of Playtika worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Playtika by 4,125.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Playtika by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Playtika by 852.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playtika alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

Playtika Price Performance

Playtika stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $630.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.