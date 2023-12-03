The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.52 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Evergy worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Evergy stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

