The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $11.78 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,752,594. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $65.49 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 273.69%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

