The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.83 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE ESS opened at $220.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $248.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.36.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

