The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,697 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 4.98% of BayCom worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCML. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BayCom by 715.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 181,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 499.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BayCom during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BayCom by 7,279.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCML stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. BayCom Corp has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $248.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BayCom’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

