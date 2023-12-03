The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 172.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.25% of B2Gold worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.98. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.