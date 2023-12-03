The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Jabil worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Jabil by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $116.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.74 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.